Clay County Chamber & small businesses team up to give masks to first responders

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Dozens of Clay County businesses are partnering to help get thousands of medical-quality protective masks distributed to medical personnel and people on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus around Clay County.

The Clay County Chamber of Commerce is spearheading this campaign, and many are chipping in, like the Orange Park Medical Center, to the University of Florida and small businesses all over Clay County.

When the president started urging the use of protective masks, calls flooded the Clay County Chamber of Commerce from local businesses.

“On the same day he announced this recommendation our phones started lighting up. What are we going to do? Where do I get masks?” said Amy Pope-Wells with the Clay County Chamber of Commerce. “We decided to put out a video on April the second saying we were willing to create a task force.”

The Orange Park Medical Center has helped get the Chamber of Commerce boxes of fabric in addition to the dozens of businesses that have offered a hand.

The Chamber Of Commerce’s goal is to get 500 masks distributed a week to medical and emergency personnel all over the county.