Detectives arrest man accused of setting another man on fire

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives have arrested a man accused of setting another man on fire, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Deputies said Brian Connor, 35, had an arrest warrant charging him with attempted murder, arson and burglary.

The incident happened Saturday at the Woodlawn Terrance Apartments, according to investigators.

Deputies said Connor went to a unit at the apartment complex and began arguing with the victim about the money he owed him.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Connor then doused the man with a flammable liquid and lit him on fire.

The victim ran to a nearby apartment, where deputies said neighbors helped extinguish the flames. The victim was airlifted to the UF Health Shands Burn Center in Gainesville, where deputies said the victim remained in critical condition as of Wednesday.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit said they later located and arrested the suspect in connection with the arson and attempted murder case.