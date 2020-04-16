Farm bureaus in Northeast Florida team up to help farmers impacted by COVID-19

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Many farmers are feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brian Jones is a third generation farmer in St. Johns County who grows mostly potatoes. He said his business hasn’t taken a hit due to the novel coronavirus, but he said several other farmers in the area are feeling the effects of the pandemic because places like restaurants, schools and hotels are doing as much business.

“Just in St. Johns County, just in Putnam County there’s millions of dollars of losses, and depending on the farmer, there’s a large number who depend on the farmers market, and with the amphitheater being closed for a while, that’s affecting them tremendously,” Jones said. "Some of our commercial farmers are experiencing millions of dollars of loss that we will not be able to recover.”

To help, the farm bureaus in Northeast Florida are teaming up, donating nearly $35,000 to purchase produce from local farmers.

“We’re not only helping the farmers, we’re helping the citizens in need who are hungry," said Gayward Hendry, the president of the Clay County Farm Bureau. “They all seem very happy that they have a place to sell their produce. I guess, realistically, this could be the difference between keeping their people employed on the farm or having to send them home.”

Jones is encouraging the community and grocers to do their part to support farmers by buying local.