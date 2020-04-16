JTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus operator has tested positive for COVID-19, JTA announced Thursday.

It was the first positive cases at the JTA.

According to JTA, the bus driver is receiving medical care and is in quarantine.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with this JTA employee, their family and all JTA front-line personnel during this difficult time,” the authority said in a news release. “We are coordinating with the Florida Department of Health to take all advisable precautions to protect JTA employees, our customers and the larger Jacksonville community.”

JTA said employees thought to have come in contact with the bus operator were sent home to self-quarantine for at least 14 days, and more employees may be sent home.

In addition to the frequent cleaning and disinfecting at JTA facilities and on vehicles, JTA said that it has repeated a deep clean of the areas and vehicles that the bus driver who tested positive for COVID-19 was in during the last seven days.

These are the routes that the bus operator drove over the last week:

April 13: Drove Route 22 (Avenue B) and 3 (Moncrief)

Bus 2213 from 6:21 a.m. – 6:55 a.m.

Bus 2608 from 7:25 a.m. – 1:51 p.m.

April 14: Route 26 (Argyle Forest/Buckman) and 28 (Southside/Sunbeam)

Bus 2604 from 6:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

April 15: Route 22 (Avenue B) and 3 (Moncrief)

Bus 2213 from 6:21 a.m. – 1:51 p.m.

JTA employees will continue to wear personal protective equipment while working. Modified schedules and reduced capacity onboard JTA buses will continue until further notice, and additional changes could be made to maintain a safe environment. For more information on what precautions are in place, visit www.jtafla.com.