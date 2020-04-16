Residents at 2 senior living facilities say they’re having issues getting mail amid pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents at two senior living facilities in Jacksonville say they are running into issues getting their mail from workers with the United States Postal Service.

According to some who live at HarborChase in Mandarin and the Riverside Presbyterian Apartments, mail carriers with USPS aren’t dropping off the mail or they’re only leaving it outside the front door. The residents said it’s because the post office workers won’t comply with heath screening procedures to get inside the facilities.

Barbara Ventimiglia, a resident at the Riverside Presbyterian Apartments, said she went days without getting her prescription. She’s been forced to stay home because she is immunocompromised.

Ventimiglia said the mail carrier wouldn’t comply with the screening and that she went three days without mail.

“I’ve had several different things impacted. I do order some meals online and they get delivered. I’ve had mail as well as my prescriptions, which were held," she said.

A statement from Riverside Presbyterian Apartments released a statement that reads:

“For the safety of our residents, we are restricting entry to Riverside Presbyterian Apartments to only residents and certain essential service providers who must undergo a screening. That includes the postal carrier. Unfortunately, the postal carrier who serves our community has not been willing to undergo this screening. We have attempted to address this issue with the local postmaster and have also discussed this concern with Senator Rubio’s office, without resolving the issue so far. We are very sensitive to residents’ concerns and we have been very careful about sorting their mail and making sure that it is delivered as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, for the safety of all residents, our staff have been left without any other choice but to deliver the mail ourselves.”

“We had four huge bins of mail that our people had to put into mailboxes because the postman wouldn’t do his job," Ventimiglia said.

Family members of people staying at HarborChase in Mandarin said residents are experiencing the same problem with mail carriers not dropping off mail because they won’t get their temperature taken.

The post office on Sunbeam Road issued a statement reading in part: “Our carriers have privacy protection under federal laws like the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 that may be violated if you prohibit a carrier from delivering based on the results of any medical screening."

News4Jax contacted a spokesperson with USPS who said the service hopes to have a statement issued by Thursday.