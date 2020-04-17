Atlantic Beach woman says she lost her sense of smell, but is recovering from COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the death toll continues to rise due to the novel coronavirus, it’s important to remember that many people are beating the disease and recovering.

In a Facebook post, Margaret Sherrill, of Atlantic Beach, talks about combatting and conquering COVID-19.

“It was definitely worse than any flu I have ever had. I just thought I was having a very bad allergy season," Sherrill said.

She said her symptoms began in the overnight hours on a weeknight in mid-March.

“A really bad coughing fit," Sherrill explained.

The next morning, her son handed her something to smell, but she couldn’t detect the scent.

Sherrill logged onto telescopehealth.com, and a doctor wrote her a script to be tested at the Prime Osborne Convention Center.

“That was on a Friday, and it was 11 days later on a Sunday, I got the test results back.” she said.

Positive for COVID-19.

“I probably slept almost 24 hours a day. The cough was severe, the headache was severe," Sherrill said. "I tried to stay away from everybody as much as I could and as long as I had been without a fever for 72 hours.”

Here’s the story she shared on Facebook:

Sherrill wasn’t sure where she contracted the virus. She’s the only person in her family to contract the virus, and she said she’s still tired and weak and that she lost five pounds.

Sherrill said she is in the process of donating plasma in hopes of helping others.