FaceTime allows family to say final goodbyes to 78-year-old who died from COVID-19

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – A 78-year-old Baker County woman who was a resident at the Macclenny Nursing and Rehab Center has died, her daughter told News4Jax on Friday.

Carolyn Delp said her mother, Mary O’Neil, contracted the virus from her roommate. Delp said her mother was in the intensive care unit at Ascension St. Vincent’s before doctors took her off a ventilator Thursday evening.

O’Neil underwent an experimental treatment -- using donated plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.

“At this point, we don’t have any other options and we don’t have anything else to lose," Delp told News4Jax on April 9, before her mother received the treatment.

The treatment, however, wasn’t enough to help the 78-year-old recover.

“She wasn’t doing so good, her heart was deteriorating. Her lungs were getting weaker and it really wasn’t doing her any good," Delp said.

It was a FaceTime call that allowed the family to say their final goodbyes and watch as O’Neil took her last breath in the ICU.

“I said, ‘Mom, we love you. We’re all here,'” Delp said.

Department of Health data on Friday showed more than 1,500 people at Florida long term care facilities have tested positive for the virus, and 141 of those people have died.

“People need to understand that this is not a joke," Delp said. "This is serious, very serious.”

Delp says she will remember her mother as someone who was outgoing and loved both animals and gardening.

“She was my mama,” Delp said.

A request for comment Friday from the Macclenny Nursing and Rehab Center after O’Neils death was not immediately returned.