Flagler County testing totals jump but positive cases don’t, county says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County COVID-19 testing has increased significantly, but the number of positive cases has not increased as quickly.

“We knew there would be an increase in the number of positive cases we see here in Flagler because we are testing more people,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We are getting the latest numbers of positive results from the FL Department of Heatlh -- Flagler Administrator Bob Snyder and his team, sometimes before the results show up on the dashboard.”

Testing has increased by 75% over the past week. The positive number of cases increased from 45 on Monday to 52 on Friday.

The laboratory companies are required to provide results electronically to the Florida Department of Health. Diagnostic Solutions -- one of two under contract by Flagler County -- has been returning results within 48 hours versus the seven to 10 days it takes some labs to process and record the results.

“We are hearing some chatter from people reaching out to the call center that the belief is that there is no longer criteria for testing, but this is untrue,” Lord said. “The criteria remain what is recommended by the CDC.”

Those County residents with either:

Underlying conditions (weakened immune systems) AND a COVID-19 symptom (fever, cough or shortness of breath); or 65 years old, or older AND a COVID-19 symptom (fever, cough, or shortness of breath)

can call 386-313-4200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to complete a short screening process, and potentially be given an appointment.

Other testing options for residents and workers, are available through:

Primary and workplace healthcare providers

The AdventHealth drive-up site at Daytona International Speedway Please visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com for details

The Florida Department of Health -- Flagler at their Bunnell Clinic Please call 386-437-7350 for details

A local Urgent Care Center, please call them directly for details and availability AdventHealth Centra Care -- Palm Coast, 386-225-463 AdventHealth Centra Care -- Ormond, 386-317-9055 Mediquick -- Palm Coast, 386-447-6615 Mediquick -- Palm Coast, 386-597-2821



All residents and businesses must abide by Executive and Emergency Orders, and follow Florida Department of Health and CDC guidance, to include:

Staying home except when engaged in essential services or activities

Wearing cloth face coverings when out in public

Practicing aggressive social distancing at all times – people should keep a minimum of 6 feet of space between one another, and keep groups to less than 10, which includes while shopping and waiting in the check-out line

Frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based (at least 60% alcohol) hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available

Avoiding close contact with people who are, or may be, sick

Additionally, those who are sick and/or told to self-isolate are to: remain at home unless seeking medical care, cover coughs and sneezes, wear a facemask around others, and disinfect touched surfaces daily.

COVID-19 health-related questions or concerns should be directed to your regular healthcare provider or the Florida Health hotline at 866-779-6121.

COVID-19 business concerns should be directed to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation at 866-532-1440.

All other COVID-19 government services questions or concerns may be directed to a specific municipality or the Emergency Operations Center at 386-313-4200.

Check for current information on Flagler County’s website www.flaglercounty.org, and follow “Flagler County Government” or “Flagler County Emergency Management” on Social Media. The county’s social media team will provide updates through these official accounts:

Flagler County Government

Flagler County Emergency Management