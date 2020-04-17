Pandemic turns island getaway into temporary home for St. Johns County couple

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five days on a tropical island sounds perfect. How about five weeks?

Sounds too good to be true, right?

St. Johns County couple Addison and Tara Fitzgerald are living out that scenario right now, tucked away on a beach in the Bahamas with no definitive return date in sight.

“We would love to get back home. We’ve been here for a while,” Addison said. “We miss our children. We have jobs. Thinking about it, with the quarantine [after travel] and [social] distancing, we probably are in the best spot. Maybe 2 miles either way of us there are probably only a dozen people.”

Addison and Tara began a five-day vacation to Eleuthera, an island in the Bahamas, on March 12. When they return depends on when they can get a return flight home as air travel has been all but eliminated across the Bahamas during lockdown phases.

It could be later this month. It could be in mid-May.

“It’s been pretty crazy. You start out and you’re coming here for a couple of days,” Tara said. “Then it went to a week. Then it went to another week.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the Bahamas under strict 24-hour curfews at times, including a six-day lockdown that went from April 8-14. Weekend lockdown begins at 9 p.m. on Friday night and extends to Monday mornings at 5 a.m.

The Bahamas has 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths, although none on Eleuthera, a long and narrow island roughly 50 miles from Nassau. The 2010 Census listed 8,202 residents although updated numbers have said roughly 11,000 live there now.

Addison Fitzgerald said that getting back when they were originally scheduled on March 17 became an issue as returning flights began getting canceled daily.

A global international “do not travel” advisory was issued on March 19 by the U.S. Embassy. The Prime Minister of the Bahamas closed all airports, including private airports, on March 24. A few commercial flights from the Bahamas for U.S. citizens did pop up, but they were filled quickly.

Since then, major airline carriers like Delta (through May 1) and Southwest (June 5) announced suspensions of all flights out of the Bahamas.

Addison said that private charter options will eventually exist to get back, but the cost to do that is $6,000 to $10,000.

“There are supply planes coming over [every week] that come in, land, unload and fly back,” he said. “We heard that might be an option, but we couldn’t get on it. Our next option is another supply plane next week, or the other is to wait for our regularly scheduled flight when they open up the airports.”

There are worse places to be stranded at — who hasn’t made a joke about being stranded on a tropical island — but it has still been a challenging time.

During their time there, both Addison and Tara were placed on furlough from their jobs due to the pandemic. Tara said the stress of worrying about getting back and the responsibilities there were agonizing. Once she and Addison began firming up those areas, Tara said that she began to decompress from the anxiety.

Grandparents helped out with the couple’s children, who are 12, 15 and 16 years old. They FaceTime with them each night. Friends helped out with her two cats. Her job, at least for now, is on hiatus.

“That’s when my mind was set at ease, you know. There’s nothing you can do,” she said. “I’m missing the kids. We have two cats back at home. I was really wanting to get back to my job, and I got furloughed last week.

“The kids are taken care of, and I don’t have job. I’m a homebody, too. This is the longest I’ve ever been away from home my entire life. We are making the best of it. I’ve been around my husband 40 days straight now, and we’re getting along great. That’s a plus.”

Addison said that he and Tara were originally staying in a rental house and when they got stranded, the owner discounted their rate roughly 75% because he didn’t want to take advantage of them. When the lockdown orders began being enforced, Addison and Tara expressed an interest in trying to get closer to the beach area and not stuck on a ridge of the island.

The owner of the original house put them in touch with a homeowner with a place “right on the beach,” Addison said.

“We got really lucky,” he said. “Locals bring us fish. Locals come over and check up on us. Clyde Island Farms is a beautiful produce and garden center nearby.”

Addison, who owns a photography business in St. Augustine, said that he and Tara have spent days exploring different areas of the island when they aren’t under curfew and lockdown orders. They’ve used Google Earth to spot certain areas of the island to visit and photograph during their stay.

“Searching for different beaches for my artwork, we keep busy that way,” he said.