Firefighters extinguish mattress fire at St. Vincent’s in Middleburg

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters with Clay County Fire Rescue were sent to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Middleburg on Thursday night to extinguish a mattress fire.

According to investigators, the fire was started by a cigarette.

One minor injury was reported, investigators said, however, patients were evacuated from the emergency room while smoke cleared out. Only one section was affected by the smoke.

Evacuated patients soon returned to a different section of the hospital.