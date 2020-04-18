Forever Vets Animal Hospital helping to feed pets during pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Forever Vets Animal Hospital is making sure dogs and cats don’t go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic, as some families are struggling while money is tight.

Irish Schwarz, the manager of the animal hospital in Riverside, said it’s part of its Connecting Hearts program.

“I know a lot of people are suffering right now,” Schwarz said. “They are having a hard time, not only affording food for themselves, but for their animals."

All eight Jacksonville locations have food ready, Schwarz said. The animal hospital’s location in Orlando is helping as well.

“We’re really excited to help out,” Schwarz said. "We are here to make sure our furry friends don’t suffer.

The location in Riverside has collected more than 200 pounds of dog food, as of Saturday afternoon.

To fill out an application, head to the animal hospital’s website. One of the staff members will give you a time and date for pickup, and someone will bring the food out to your car.