JSO: One person dead in Sweetwater shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed from a gunshot wound in Sweetwater late Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Jacksonville Police was called to the 4100 block of Autrey Ave W. at around 11:15 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. That is where officers found a man in his 20s dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case. There is no suspect information at this time.

JSO is also looking for any witnesses or surveillance video that could reveal more clues into the fatal shooting. If you have any information you are asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904)630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at (904) 398-3775 to remain anonymous.