Residents at Life Care Center of Hilliard now receiving testing regardless of symptoms

HILLIARD, Fla. – Additional changes are being made at a nursing home in Nassau County after two residents and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Family members of residents at Life Care Center of Hilliard told News4Jax on Friday that the facility and health care workers are now testing all residents there for the virus, regardless of whether they’re showing symptoms.

One woman, whose grandmother lives at Life Care Center, said that she learned her grandmother is being moved out of the facility and into another senior living home. She said her grandmother tested negative, but she said because her grandmother was recently in the hospital, she’s not allowed to go back. The woman spoke to News4Jax, but asked to remain anonymous.

“It’s very, very sad because, you know, you love your loved one, and you want them to be comfortable, and they’re used to their surroundings and their friends that they made," the woman said.

While facilities, including Life Care Center of Hilliard are following health guidelines, the woman said she’s nervous for her grandmother being moved to a new senior living facility.

“You know it sounds impossible that they can guarantee that this can’t happen again, you know, just like, it’s happening all over the world, how do you keep it out? They are doing everything they can, but they are fighting an unknown enemy,” the woman said.

Data on Friday night from the Florida Department of Health shows that at long-term care facilities in the state, more than 1,600 people have tested positive and 157 of those people have died from COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health disclosed for the first time this week that nearly 20% of the state’s reported COVID-19 deaths have been at long-term care facilities in 22 counties.

News4Jax did not immediately receive a response for request Friday night from Life Care Center.