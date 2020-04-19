City of Atlantic Beach: Please wear a face cover when on the beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – The City of Atlantic Beach is asking beachgoers to wear a cloth face cover when they step foot on the sand.

In a Saturday Facebook post, the city asked people to wear face coverings when they access the beach via dune walkovers and in other public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Beachgoers and others, please wear a cloth face cover when you access the beach via dune walkovers and in other public... Posted by City of Atlantic Beach, Florida - Government on Saturday, April 18, 2020

The city cited CDC guidelines which recommend wearing face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure, the CDC said.

City officials reopened Jacksonville beaches for limited use on Friday.