Employee raises concerns about Jacksonville senior living facility with COVID-19 case

JACKSONVILE, Fla. – An employee at a Jacksonville senior living facility is expressing concerns after another employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility, Wyndham Lakes on Old St. Augustine Road, told News4Jax on Friday that the employee who tested positive was “was working in a segregated area of the community, which limits the potential exposure to other residents and staff.” But another employee, who wished to remain anonymous, believes more people were exposed.

“There was physical contact between her and each one of those residents in that building,” the unnamed employee said. “The young lady who got sick that Friday worked the entire week, which was Tuesday through that Friday.”

The facility told News4Jax that the employee who tested positive disclosed the result of the COVID-19 test to the supervisor on Monday, April 13. Management said she had not worked at the facility in the four days prior to her test coming back positive.

The employee who called News4Jax is still worried.

“Management is not taking the precautionary measures they are supposed to, to protect not only the staff but the residents, as well,” that employee said.

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health released the names of 303 long-term care facilities where staff or patients have tested positive for COVID-19, including Wyndham Lakes and 21 other facilities in Northeast Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said, in some cases, the coronavirus outbreak has affected staff at long-term care facilities more.

“You could have a staff member who’s not symptomatic, and it can go and it could spread throughout the staff and spread to the residents very, very quickly,” he said.

Wyndham Lakes said it is following federal and state health guidelines to prevent the respiratory illness from spreading.