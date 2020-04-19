JSO: 2 men struck in shoot-out at Hogan apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds on Saturday night after shooting at each other at Magnolia Point Apartments, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called to the scene at around 9:33 p.m., after hearing reports of numerous gunshots at Magnolia Point Apartments, located on 7507 Beach Blvd.

Moments later, JSO was informed one man had been shot several times at the scene and was being taken to the hospital by a friend. He is in critical condition.

Jacksonville Police spoke with residents at the apartment complex, who said two men had exchanged gunfire both inside and outside of two different apartments.

JSO used their chopper unit and multiple K-9 Units to search the area and found a second person who had run from the scene. He was found trying to hide in a retention pond.

He was transported to an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Violent Crime Impact detectives are investigating the incident. There is no information on a motive, so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at (904)630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.