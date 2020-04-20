A little birdie reminds Clay County Sheriff’s Office of something important

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – While the coronavirus pandemic is keeping loved ones apart and restaurants, businesses shuttered indefinitely, many have found the mundane has become a bit more meaningful. .

Take for example what happened to Lt. Gaden of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office while on traffic duty.

It was Friday, April 17, 2020, according to the narrative published in a tweet.

On that day, Duval and St. Johns County were preparing to reopen their beaches for the first time.

The weather was finally clear after the rain had been hampering the area on and off for the last three days.

Traffic, the issue at hand for Lt. Gaden, was lite thanks to state and local stay-at-home orders.

That’s when a Northern Cardinal landed on the officer’s patrol car. The bird began to “talk”, or so Lt. Gaden described.

During the moment of reflection, Lt. Gaden said the little birdie and its singing brought a smile to his face with the realization:

“Sometimes we need to see the birds-eye view of life. Today is a new day. Each of us will emerge in our own way from this storm. It is very important to see (birds-eye view) beyond what is seen at first glance. Not just looking, but actually seeing" Lt. Gaden, Clay County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff’s Office posted about what happened on Twitter and Facebook.