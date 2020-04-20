Driver accused in deadly Jacksonville Beach crash turns himself in

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A driver involved in a deadly crash in Jacksonville Beach earlier this year turned himself in to police on Monday.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department got an arrest warrant for Dillon Alexander Hoberg, a 28-year-old man, for the charges of driving under the influence manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving under the influence with damage.

Investigators said Hoberg was behind the wheel of a speeding pickup truck that struck and killed Joseph Michael Girardot in January on Third Street North near 11th Avenue North. Police said Hoberg turned himself in Monday afternoon.

“Wrong place. Wrong time.”

That is the phrase Girardot’s family kept using when they spoke to News4Jax about losing their son and brother.

Mikey, as the family referred to him, was on his way home from work at Winn-Dixie about 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 when he was struck.

He was driving a red Ford Focus that surveillance video showed was forced off the road by a white Ford F-150, driven by Hoberg, going at a high rate of speed.

Robert Girardot, his father, described Michael as a lifelong child of the Beaches, growing up on Atlantic Beach.

“We spent so many days and evenings there, playing and living life to the fullest together, biking, swimming, surfing, flying radio control airplanes, watching Blue Angels air shows, football, fireworks displays, sea turtle hatchings, you name it,” Robert said in January.

The family is still in disbelief that his life ended so abruptly.

"For those of you who knew Mikey, he was an incredibly generous, loving and gentle soul. He had a heart of gold and was always putting others first. His final gift to this world was to give countless other families hope for another tomorrow through healing by donating his organs. No parent or sibling should ever have to go through this, but as a family, we wanted to honor Michael in some way and help bring some positivity out of this tragedy,” Robert said.

Following the crash, Hoberg was released from the hospital. A warrant for his arrest was issued April 8.