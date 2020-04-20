Mayor Curry says local testing numbers reach milestone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County is near and some days at the federal daily recommended number of COVID-19 tests, Mayor Lenny Curry announced on Monday. He said that will help him determine whether we have flattened the curve and when it is time to start reopening the city.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cities should be testing at a rate of 152 per 100,000 people. With Jacksonville’s population, that works out to 1,500 daily tests. Curry said between Lot J, the Prime Osborne site and private testing at hospitals, other medical facilities and the Florida Department of Health, there are at least 1,400 COVID-19 tests in the city each day.

“We’ve tested more than 10,000 individuals at drive-thru sites located at Lot J and Prime Osborn, and we are steadily increasing our testing capacity at Lot J,” Curry said.

Curry said one of the most important things in the path forward is access to testing in Jacksonville.

In addition to the overwhelming turnout of people being tested for COVID-19 at the existing sites, Curry said a new walk-up testing location will open in Jacksonville within the next week.

The new testing site will be located at Kooker Park on the city’s Eastside and will be able to test up to 200 people per day.

The Florida Department of Health on Monday morning reported 863 positive cases in Duval County, 75 hospitalizations and 15 deaths.

Curry said he may unveil a task force on reopening the city as soon as this week. While there is no specific date for that reopening and many things won’t go back to normal right away.

“The virus is here ... but we can’t stay locked in our homes indefinitely. It’s just not an option. There’s a whole lot of fallout that’s already happened from that and it’s only going to get worse the longer this goes.”

Curry added that when the decision to reopen the city is made, people have to take personal responsibility for mitigation like wearing masks in public, not congregating in groups and working from home when possible.

