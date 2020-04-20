Second JTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus driver has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the agency confirmed Monday.

In an email late Monday afternoon, a JTA spokesman said the driver worked Friday and was placed on sick leave Saturday after getting tested due to a mild cough.

“The employee notified JTA leadership of their results today,” the email said.

Over the past seven days, the employee drove the following routes:

Friday, April 17: Route 16 — Riverside/Wilson, Bus 2218, 4:59 to 11:05 a.m.

Thursday, April 16: Route 84 — Philips/Grand Bay, Bus 1424, 5:20 to 9:33 a.m.

Wednesday, April 15: Route 109 — First Coast Flyer Red Line, Bus B004, 5:05 to 10:45 a.m.

Monday, April 13: Route 200 — Mandarin Express, Bus 2201, 6:45 to 10:15 a.m.

This marks the second confirmed case for JTA, which reported its first positive test last Thursday.

The spokesman said five JTA employees, including the two drivers and three others who had close contact with them, are now in quarantine.

“Both bus operators are recovering at home and are in good spirits," he said. “They will remain away from work until cleared by a doctor with a negative test."

Based on surveillance video taken from JTA buses and facilities, the spokesman said there is no evidence suggesting that any passengers had extended close contact with the driver.

The spokesman said JTA is disinfecting vehicles and facilities the employee visited as a precautionary measure. In addition, barriers have been installed in vehicles and drivers are wearing protective gear.