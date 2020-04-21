Jacksonville woman tests positive for COVID-19 twice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman who tested positive for COVID-19 twice is asking people to think twice before gathering.

“I want people to stay home,” said Theresa Armstrong. “It’s not worth it to go out there just yet.”

Armstrong has COVID-19 but she looks healthy. She said she’s worried that other people have it and later think they have fought off COVID-19 only to get tested and still receive a positive result. That’s what she said happened to her.

Armstrong said she took a trip to New York on March 18, and within two days, she started experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

“I normally don’t have a cold or anything, so I started having sniffles at first and then it went from sniffles to a dry cough,” Armstrong said.

On March 24, she was tested for COVID-19 and she said her results came back positive.

Though she never had a fever, Armstrong said her symptoms then got worse and it became difficult to get air into her lungs.

“After that, I started having breathing issues, so they ordered an inhaler for me,” she said.

As Armstrong got better, she thought it was time to go back to work.

“I was, like, ‘Let me just make sure that I am OK,'" she said.

On April 17, Armstrong said, she tested positive again.

RESOURCE | Information about all testing sites in Northeast Florida

Armstrong, who said her husband also has COVID-19, wonders how many other people are having the same issue and don’t know it. It’s unclear how long COVID-19 remains in someone’s system and at what point it’s safe to go back to work.

“What I would love for them to do is take heed to this: Know that it is serious. It is people like me who look OK after 14 days of quarantine, however, we are still positive. We are still able to spread this to the next person,” Armstrong said.