Man jailed on attempted murder charge now facing assault charges in separate case

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Jacksonville man who was already awaiting his day in court on a charge of attempted murder is now facing two additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a separate case.

On March 3, according to Clay County deputies, Tashan Floyd approached two teenage boys walking down a sidewalk near the intersection of Bonnlyn Drive and Gano Avenue and threatened to kill them with a knife. Deputies said the teens ran and Floyd chased after them, but they got away and called 911.

Three weeks later, deputies said, Floyd got into an argument with a man near the intersection of Woodside Drive and Blanding Boulevard. Deputies said the argument turned violent when Floyd beat the man with his own skateboard and then stabbed him multiple times. A witness, who News4Jax has chosen not to identify, said he and several others intervened.

“I jumped out of the car and ran over toward him and that’s when he ran away. Me and another dude chased him down," the witness said.

The witness said deputies showed up and released a service dog on Floyd, helping deputies capture him.

Floyd was arrested on a charge of attempted murder in that case.

Then, this past weekend, charges of aggravated assault in connection with the March 3 incident were filed against him while he was still in jail.

According to Florida Department of Corrections records, Floyd was released from prison in December after he was convicted of attacking someone inside a detention center in 2018. Records also show he was also convicted of battery on a first responder in 2016.

“Based on this guy’s criminal history, he has a very violent past and he is a habitual offender," said News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson.

The mother of one of the teens who were threatened released a statement to News4Jax that said, in part, “I feel that this person is a danger to society and should remain incarcerated. People should be able to safely walk down the street.”

The victim in the stabbing case suffered a collapsed lung but survived the attack.

As for Floyd, he was being held without bond in the Clay County jail as of Tuesday and will be arraigned on May 5.