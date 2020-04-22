180 masks donated to health care workers at St. Vincent’s in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – The community continues to come together to help front line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Clay County Chamber of Commerce presented 180 masks to health care workers at Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County Hospital in Middleburg.

It all started when staff at Orange Park Medical Center discovered a box of unused medical fabric. The Chamber of Commerce said it then coordinated nearly 60 people to help make reusable masks designed by UF Health. The team was made up of church groups, as well as workers with Challenge Enterprises, a company that helps find jobs for people with special needs.

“They paid their salaries to keep them employed during this time, and they were able to sew some of these masks, as well, and cut for us too,” said Dana Heisler, with the Chamber of Commerce.

RELATED | Clay County Chamber & small businesses team up to give masks to first responders

According to UF Health, the masks have passed the Respirator Fit Test.

The Chamber of Commerce said this was one of several mask donations it plans to make out of the repurposed fabric.