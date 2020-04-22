Have you seen her? 11-year-old girl sought by Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for help Wednesday night locating a missing 11-year-old girl, who was last spotted earlier in the day on the Westside.

The Sheriff’s Office said she was last seen in the area of Timuquana Road and Catoma Street at about 3 p.m. She was identified as Saylor Mae Forston-Neukam.

Saylor is 4-feet 5-inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair. Police weren’t sure what type of clothing she was wearing.

If seen, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.