Lake City aircraft maintenance facility laying off up to 500

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A company that performs aircraft maintenance for U.S. airlines anticipates laying off up to 514 workers in Lake City as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a notice filed with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, HAECO Airframe Services, LLC performs work for U.S. airlines. Because of the drop in air travel resulting from the pandemic, HAECO is seeing a “drastically reduced demand” for its services.

The company anticipates permanently laying off up to 510 full-time and four part-time workers, according to the notice. HAECO said the layoffs will begin on April 30 and continue through May 31.

Positions affected by the layoffs include aviation maintenance technicians, avionics technicians, inspectors, mechanics, tooling clerks, and maintenance supervisors.

In addition to the Lake City facility, HAECO Americas has three facilities in North Carolina. In all, the company employs about 2,000 people in the U.S. According to the company’s website, the Lake City facility includes seven aircraft hangars with more than 600,000 square feet of space.

According to the Florida DEO, Columbia County, which includes Lake City, has a labor force of 30,078.