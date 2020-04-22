Options available for Clay County residents, businesses affected by pandemic

Clay County is gradually preparing to move into the next phase of the COVID-19 battle.

Recovery.

John Ward, the county’s director of emergency management, spent a good portion of time Wednesday talking about economic recovery for Clay County businesses and residents who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economic fallout from the stay-at-home order and businesses closing down is unprecedented. Ward said that the county can be a conduit for getting help for those in need, either by putting them into the proper federal assistance channel or providing local access to recovery funds.

Local businesses can information on what options are available to them through the Clay County Chamber of Commerce. Information on loan programs and information about what options are out there can be found on the chamber’s website here.

“We know there's many businesses out there that are struggling to make ends meet and or could be potentially going out of business …,” he said. “

“The chamber has got a lot of resources here that we can get into our community to help them. The federal government is putting many programs out that can assist our businesses during these times and into the future, because we really want to keep our small businesses and allow them to thrive after this passes so we can stimulate our economy again.”

Clay residents, too, have options.

Many have been frustrated and worn down by the state’s glitchy and unreliable system for requesting unemployment assistance.

“We know there's a lot of residents in Clay County that are currently unemployed. So, and we've heard there's a lot of problems with the website and the phone number,” Ward said of the state’s system.

“… If you call, we have ways to get you this information. We have paper applications that we can get you to help get you that those services that you need.”

The number for that assistance in Clay County is 877-252-9362.

Ward said information on reemployment and helping people get back in the work force as soon as possible.

“We're working with some partners in the in the regional area on setting up some reemployment services soon for our community,” Ward said. “And they'll be more to come on that in the future but I want to let you know we're trying to capitalize on those services for our citizens here.

Among other topics Ward covered on Wednesday:

• He said the county has heard of those still in need of assistance for food, but Clay’s meal program is still available. The number for assistance is 877-252-9362.

“There should be no residents in our county needing food,” he said.

• Ward reminded Clay residents that they are able to get out and enjoy the weather and parks and waterways in the area as long as they practice social distancing.