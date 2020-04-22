Spokesperson: Residents of nursing home have temperatures checked every 8 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the state released the names of 22 long-term care facilities in Northeast Florida where patients have tested positive for COVID-19, News4Jax is speaking Cathedral Gerontology Center, where residents and staff are being monitored frequently.

According to data from the Florida Department of Health, one patient at the facility as of Tuesday has tested positive for the virus. Management said that person was isolated and quarantined for two weeks.

“We think we are doing all we can to prevent it and control it,” said Sharon Brown, the facility’s vice president.

She said the person who tested positive has been tested three times. The results of the third test are expected to come back Wednesday.

RELATED: 22 long-term care facilities in Northeast Florida have positive COVID-19 tests

No family members or visitors can come in to see the residents but they are brought downstairs.

Even though no one else has tested positive, everyone is being closely monitored.

“The residents themselves are being tested every eight hours with their temperature to make sure they don’t have a fever and to make sure they don’t have any signs or symptoms of COVID,” Brown said.

Brown said staff members are following specific procedures to ensure the residents and 168 staff members stay healthy.