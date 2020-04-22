UNF to honor Class of 2020 with virtual celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida will honor its Spring 2020 graduates with a virtual celebration to be held on May 1.

UNF released a statement Wednesday saying it was “committed to offering graduates a live ceremony in the future but is recognizing the academic achievements of graduating seniors now by inviting all members of the Class of Spring 2020, their friends and families to visit the university’s website at unf.edu.”

The virtual celebration will include messages from leadership, special videos, graduate listings as well as links to other graduation-related department activities and recognitions.

“While we are truly disappointed that a traditional on-campus commencement ceremony cannot be held at this time, the university is excited to celebrate our wonderful seniors who have worked incredibly hard to reach the completion of their degrees,” UNF President Szymanski said. “We passionately believe those who earn a UNF degree deserve to be honored."

During the week leading up to the May 1 celebration, the university will highlight graduates on the official UNF Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social media pages.