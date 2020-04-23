CareSpot Urgent Care in Jacksonville now provides COVID-19 testing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CareSpot Urgent Care centers in Jacksonville have begun offering COVID-19 evaluations and testing seven days a week, according to a news release Thursday.
Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Masks and hand sanitizer are provided to everyone who enters the building.
CareSpot said social distancing measures are in place. Patients have the option of waiting in their car after check-in and can receive a text when it’s their time to be seen.
- CareSpot Urgent Care - Jacksonville Arlington Cesery, 1021 Cesery Blvd., (904) 743-2466
- CareSpot Urgent Care - Jacksonville Arlington Monument, 2401 Monument Rd., (904) 642-0337
- CareSpot Urgent Care - Jacksonville Beach & Hodges, 13460 Beach Blvd, Unit 1, (904) 854-1700
- CareSpot Urgent Care - Jacksonville Mandarin, 12303 San Jose Blvd., (904) 288-0277
- CareSpot Urgent Care - Jacksonville Northside, 2032 Dunn Ave., (904) 757-2008
- CareSpot Urgent Care - Jacksonville San Marco, 4498 Hendricks Ave., (904) 854-1730
- CareSpot Urgent Care - Jacksonville Southside, 8705 Perimeter Park Blvd #2, (904) 248-3910
- CareSpot Urgent Care - Jacksonville Westside, 5964 Normandy Blvd., (904) 378-0121
- CareSpot Urgent Care of Durbin Park, 70 Durbin Pavilion Dr, Suite 101 in St. John’s, (904) 295-0038
- CareSpot Urgent Care of Middleburg, 1708 Blanding Blvd., in Middleburg, (904) 406-8240
- CareSpot Urgent Care of Neptune Beach, 410 Atlantic Blvd., in Neptune Beach, (904) 241-0117
- CareSpot Urgent Care of Nocatee, 151 Pine Lake Drive, Suite B, in Nocatee, (904) 543-3677
- CareSpot Urgent Care of Orange Park, 2140 Kingsley Ave #15, in Orange Park, (904) 213-0600
- CareSpot Urgent Care of St. Augustine, 2095 US Hwy 1 South, in St. Augustine, (904) 429-0001
- CareSpot Urgent Care of Yulee, 463941 FL-200 in Yulee, (904) 572-1959
