CareSpot Urgent Care in Jacksonville now provides COVID-19 testing

Nick Jones, Digital producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CareSpot Urgent Care centers in Jacksonville have begun offering COVID-19 evaluations and testing seven days a week, according to a news release Thursday.

Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Masks and hand sanitizer are provided to everyone who enters the building.

CareSpot said social distancing measures are in place. Patients have the option of waiting in their car after check-in and can receive a text when it’s their time to be seen.

