Glynn County Board of Education names sole candidate for superintendent

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The Glynn County Board of Education has named a sole candidate for the superintendent position.

During a special meeting Wednesday, the board decided to select Dr. Scott Spence as the finalist for the position of superintendent of the Glynn County School System.

Spence currently serves as a mathematics coordinator for the school district.

The board contracted with the Georgia School Boards Association to conduct a national search for the district’s new school superintendent. The board received 42 applications from throughout the country. From those, 10 were chosen for close review and were interviewed by the board.

Per Georgia law, the board is required to wait at least 14 calendar days before taking final action on the position.