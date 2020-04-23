Infectious disease specialist reminds public to remove PPE properly after use

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Personal protective equipment, commonly referred to as “PPE”, is equipment worn to minimize exposure to hazards that cause serious illnesses and workplace injuries. During the coronavirus pandemic, face masks and other PPE are essential in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Millions are heeding the advice of the Centers for Disease Control to wear a mask when out in public, and in situations where other people can’t be avoided, like the grocery store.

Some people are also wearing gloves as an added later of protection, but those the items used for protection can also you at risk without proper use.

Infections Disease Specialist Nillmarie Guzman with Orange Park Medical Center said to protect yourself from exposure, remove your gloves first, turning them inside out. Then take off your mask, and then wash your hands.

A missed step could be a critical mistake.

"I’ve been through Ebola preparedness, H1N1 preparedness, etc, but this is extremely different because this virus can be transmitted, even when someone does not have any symptoms, " Guzman said.

Health experts, including Doctor Guzman, said, the number one proven way you can protect yourself is frequent hand washing.