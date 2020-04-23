Nassau County fire and law enforcement honor those on medical front line

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and fire department, along with the Fernandina Beach police and fire departments, paraded their vehicles through the parking lot of Baptist Health Thursday, saluting those on the healthcare front lines who are fighting COVID-19.

“They’re working long hours, they’re stressed trying to get to their homes as well as at work,” said Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

Not many people can say they worked at a hospital during a pandemic.

“We are prepared and we have been preparing for weeks. We are here with safety first in mind to take care of everyone in our community,” said Baptist Medical Center Nassau hospital president Ed Hubel.

Multiple Nassau County agencies banded together to show their appreciation to those healthcare workers on the front lines.

“They don’t get a lot of recognition. They are kind of the unsung heroes of our community, so we do support them,” said Leeper.

The Sheriff said that includes communities taking responsibility.

“We need to make sure that we are being safe ourselves. You know, social distancing make sure you wash your hands regularly and just be safe as you can,” Leeper said.

That, and, of course, giving thanks where it’s needed.

"This is overwhelming to me. It brings tears to my eyes just to see the number of care providers and some community first responders that are here,” said Hubel.

Hubel also said what they’re doing at the hospital is working so he encourages everyone to continue to do their part to support first responders.