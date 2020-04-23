Woman shot, apartments struck by gunfire on University Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was struck by gunfire Wednesday night at the Oasis Club Apartments on University Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said police were called to the scene around 7:15 p.m. They said a woman in her early 30s was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office said two apartment units were struck by gunfire and that they were both unoccupied.

There was no description of the shooter and no arrests were announced.