Woman shot at apartment complex on Cleveland Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Vista Landing Apartments, police said.

When investigators arrived at about 2:40 p.m., they found a woman in the backseat of a vehicle who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, and her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office said it believes there was some type of dispute between two groups that led to a shot being fired.

An officer said police were searching for “a couple of individuals that may have been involved.” No arrests were announced.