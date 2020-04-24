Gyms in Jacksonville planning for when they’ll be allowed to re-open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some gyms in Georgia re-opened on Friday after being closed several weeks due to COVID-19, but in Florida, gyms remain shuttered and are planning for when they’ll be able to open their doors again.

Under President Trump’s guidelines to help local and state officials re-open their economies, gyms are in the first phase of the proposed approach if they adhere to strict social distancing.

TFW San Marco said safety is a top priority for when they do re-open.

“Just because the gym is open doesn’t mean this thing is gone,” said Rick Liberto, the gym’s head coach. “The equipment is actually spaced out and the workouts will allow us to control how close people are together.”

Liberto told News4Jax the gym is also planning to take the temperature of its clients before entering the facility and sanitize all of the equipment before, during and after workouts.

Just miles away, Definition Fitness is also planning to put an extra emphasis on cleaning and initially limit the number of people in their group classes.

“We’ll make sure there is space between to break down, clean and let people clear out before the next group comes in,” said Melissa Kingston, owner of Definition Fitness.

Liberto said he thinks people will be more aware and take precautionary measures at the gym as a result of the pandemic.

“I think subliminally, over the past couple of weeks, it’s been beaten into our brains to keep our distance and just be more cautious about being sanitary,” explained Liberto. ‘”It’s a good thing overall. I think it’s really going to benefit us in the long-term. It’s going to limit the sickness and people bringing stuff into the gym.”