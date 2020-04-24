Homeless St. Augustine man accused of sexual assault in broad daylight

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Moises Silvestre, 29, who was listed in his arrest report as being homeless, has been charged with first-degree felony sexual assault by way of forcible sodomy and one count of first-degree misdemeanor battery.

According to a redacted arrest report obtained by News4Jax, the assault happened early Thursday evening in St. Augustine. The exact address location of the assault was removed from the report, but a backyard was indicated as to where the assault happened.

The report states that the victim was in a backyard sitting on a milk crate and was about to get up because it appeared rain was coming. That’s when, according to the report, Silvestre walked up to the victim, exposed himself and then grabbed the victim and asked the victim to perform a sex act on him.

According to the victim, Silvestre offered to pay the victim $10 to perform the sex act and even grabbed the victim’s hand and physically forced the victim to inappropriately touch him. The report also states that Silvestre attempted to physically force the victim to perform a sex act on him.

A witness who was not outside during the alleged attack said the victim could be heard yelling, “No! No! No!” The same witness, whose name has been removed from the report, walked out back and saw Silvestre forcing himself onto the victim who was trying to fight him off. The report also states that the witness yelled at Silvestre to get off the victim while he was still indecently exposed.

Based on statements from both the victim and the witness, who were both able to identify Silvestre including his underpants, police had enough probable cause to make an arrest.

Silvestre remains in the St. Johns County Jail after a judge ruled that he be held without bond.