In need of assistance during this pandemic? Here’s a list of resources

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In need of assistance during this pandemic? This is a list of resources for you.

GENERAL

211 is a vital service that connects millions of people to help every year. To get expert, caring help, simply call 211 today.

Click Here For More Information

BABIES

Did you know that individuals cannot purchase diapers on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP – formerly food stamps) or with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

Click Here For More Information

List Of Local Diaper Banks

FOOD

Feeding America

Ample Harvest

Food Assistance for US Government

Meals on Wheels

If you’re hungry now: Call the USDA National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273). Information is available in English and Spanish. The hotline operates Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM Eastern Time.

MENTAL HEALTH

If you, or someone you care about, are feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety, or feel like you want to harm yourself or others:

Disaster Distress Helpline (SAMHSA)

Call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Link)

Call 800-273-8255 or Chat with LifelineCrisis Textline (Link) Text TALK to 741741

Veterans Crisis Line (VA)

Call 800-273-8255 or text 838255

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline or call 1-800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224

The Family Violence Prevention and Services Program (FVPSA) is available to help victims of domestic abuse and their dependents secure immediate shelter and related assistance.

Click Here For More Information

SHELTER

Search through our list of women’s shelters including homeless shelters, family shelters, residential treatment centers, transitional housing other women’s assistance resources. We are continually updating the website with new resources.

Click Here for More Information

MEDICINE

Prescription assistance can be offered in the way of Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs), which are created by pharmaceutical companies to provide free or discounted medicines to people who are unable to afford them. Each program has its own qualifying criteria.

Click Here For More Information

FUNDS

Get Help With Your Utility Bill

If you’re struggling to meet monthly utility payments, like gas or electricity, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a home energy assistance program that could help. You should also investigate state utility assistance programs. There are a number of state-run programs that let you pay a set amount each month based on your income, no matter how high your actual bills get. Other systems will reduce your bill so you only pay a portion of the total bill.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Use Government Resources

Mortgage or rent is most people’s largest monthly bill. If you’re a homeowner, contact your mortgage lender right away—they may be able to help you adjust your payment amount to give you some wiggle room.If you rent, depending on your income, you could qualify for assistance through a federal or state government program. Search online for one offered by your own state or visit Help With Bills for details on additional support.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published by The Bert Show.