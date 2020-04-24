Jacksonville man accused of threatening to blow up White House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was contacted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as U.S. Homeland Security after he joined the chat application Zello and began making various threats, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators said Joshua Dorst on several occasions threatened to blow up the White House. The arrest warrant said he made comments about hiring someone to kill his probation officer and had a plan to place a bomb outside the probation office, timing it to detonate as employees were leaving.

Records show Dorst is on probation for felony battery. He has prior arrests for robbery and aggravated assault, for which he served prison time.

According to the report, JSO talked to Dorst’s probation officer, who said Dorst has mental health issues including post traumatic stress and intermittent explosive disorder and that he is in treatment.

When officers went to Dorst’s home to talk to him, the report states, Dorst told them he’s taking medications and talking to a psychiatrist, but that it may not be enough. As officers took him into custody, the report said he threatened to kill them and everyone else involved when he gets out of jail.

Dorst was ordered held on $150,000 bond in the Duval County jail.