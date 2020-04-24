77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

Search continues for boater who fell into St. Johns River south of Palatka

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

Tags: Putnam County
Putnam deputy deploys a drone in the search for a missing boater in Dunns Creek.
Putnam deputy deploys a drone in the search for a missing boater in Dunns Creek. (WJXT/Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Putnam County deputies and the Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife officers are searching for a young man who fell off his boat Thursday in the St. Johns River south of Palatka.

The boater fell overboard from a pontoon boat around 4 p.m. in choppy water near the entrance to Dunn’s Creek new Rat Island. Authorities don’t know how many people were on board.

FWC is leading the search with boats equipped with sonar, two helicopters and drones. The Sheriff’s Office said boats were using a grid pattern and ivers are on standby.

No details about the missing boater were released. The Sheriff’s Office said his family has been keeping vigil at a nearby boat ramp.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: