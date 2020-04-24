Search continues for boater who fell into St. Johns River south of Palatka

Putnam County deputies and the Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife officers are searching for a young man who fell off his boat Thursday in the St. Johns River south of Palatka.

The boater fell overboard from a pontoon boat around 4 p.m. in choppy water near the entrance to Dunn’s Creek new Rat Island. Authorities don’t know how many people were on board.

FWC is leading the search with boats equipped with sonar, two helicopters and drones. The Sheriff’s Office said boats were using a grid pattern and ivers are on standby.

Search for missing boater ongoing. Yesterday a young adult male fell off his boat in the Dunns Creek area. @MyFWC is leading investigation and we are assisting. Boats are working in a grid pattern. Divers remain on standby. pic.twitter.com/SujAbB1yYh — Putnam County (Fla.) SO (@PutnamCountySO) April 24, 2020

No details about the missing boater were released. The Sheriff’s Office said his family has been keeping vigil at a nearby boat ramp.

