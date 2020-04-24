Women concerned after some church members test positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two members of a Jacksonville congregation have concerns about their place of worship after they said some of their family members tested positive for COVID-19.

They said their family members attend St. Matthew Baptist Church in Moncrief, which is still holding services during the pandemic. Churches in Florida are allowed to have in-person services because it’s an essential activity, but social distancing still applies.

The two women, who spoke to News4JAX on condition of anonymity, said they believe the church should close and quarantine to ensure the congregation stays safe.

The first woman said her father never misses a service and was diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday. She said the only place her father goes during the pandemic is church.

“I just want the pastor to know that this is unsafe," she said. “I just want people to know that they need to stay home. They need to practice social distancing until there is a vaccine.”

The other woman said her loved one is in the intensive care unit. She said her family member is typically at the church three times a week.

“What I would hope is that he would close the church and clean professionally so that people can assemble again," she said.

It’s unclear where their family members contracted the virus.

The pastor told News4Jax the church is practicing social distancing, with only 10 members attending service on Sunday. They all stay six feet apart.