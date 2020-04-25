87-year-old who was patient at Macclenny nursing home recovers from COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family members tells News4Jax that Doris Watson, 87, was the first person at the Macclenny Nursing and Rehab Center to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Patricia Jones, Watson’s daughter, said her mother has fully recovered from the novel coronavirus. Last week, Watson’s roommate died from COVID-19.

Jones said Watson was brought to the nursing home from St. Vincent’s Hospital to recover from an infection and that it’s unclear how she got the virus.

“Come March the 20th, my mom was running a low-grade temperature," Jones said. “They did a coronavirus test on her, and they said it was positive.”

Jones said paramedics quickly took her mother to a hospital for treatment. After seeing progress, Watson made it home, where she self-quarantined.

“To our surprise, the health department, the Baker County Health Department on April 1st, told me that my mom no longer had the virus," Jones said.

Watson’s roommate, 78-year-old Mary O’Neil, died from the virus a week ago. Jones said it’s unclear where Watson contracted the virus.

"My mom did not bring that to Baker County. I just know that with all my heart. We’ve had people, all the people that went and saw her at St. Vincents, people that live here in Macclenny, none of us, nobody has experienced any symptoms of that virus,” Jones said.

Jones said her mother has underlying respiratory issues, and she said it’s a miracle her mom survived.