JSO: Early morning shooting on the Westside

One individual transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, early Saturday morning

Ryan Gulick, Associate Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to a reported shooting at the 1600 block of 2nd Street West on the Westside, around 1:47 a.m, Saturday morning.

At the scene, officers discovered one adult female suffering from non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital.

JSO Violent Crime Unit is leading an investigation into the early-morning shooting. No witnesses or suspects have been reported at this time.

