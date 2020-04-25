JSO: Early morning shooting on the Westside

(Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to a reported shooting at the 1600 block of 2nd Street West on the Westside, around 1:47 a.m, Saturday morning.

At the scene, officers discovered one adult female suffering from non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital.

JSO Violent Crime Unit is leading an investigation into the early-morning shooting. No witnesses or suspects have been reported at this time.