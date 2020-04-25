Man accused of putting laxatives teen’s medicine, Flagler deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY – A man was arrested and accused of tampering with a teenager’s medication, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took into custody 54-year-old Craig Alan Ripple and charged him with child abuse and child neglect after he admitted to putting laxatives in a 14-year-old boy’s medicine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the boy’s mother reported the alleged abuse by Ripple after she said the medicine her son was taking made him ill back in August. The mother also discovered smaller pink tablets that were laxatives inside her son’s pill capsules, according to deputies.

The boy was not significantly injured, has since moved out of the state and is not in contact with Ripple, deputies said.