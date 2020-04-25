U.S. Coast Guard joining search for missing boater in Putnam County

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office asked for prayers on Saturday as the search for a missing boater who fell into the St. Johns River continued.

According to an officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the U.S. Coast Guard is now assisting in the search for the man. A helicopter will be flown throughout the day.

The boater, identified Xaiver Frazier and between 16 and 20 old, fell overboard from a pontoon boat around in choppy water near the entrance to Dunn’s Creek new Rat Island. Authorities don’t know how many people were on board the boat.

FWC is leading the search with boats equipped with sonar, two helicopters and drones. The Sheriff’s Office said boats were using a grid pattern.

The Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that Brown’s Landing in Palatka will remain closed during the search.