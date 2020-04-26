JFRD successfully rescues 7 “souls” from the Mayport jetties
Crews responded to a boat taking water near the Mayport Boat Ramp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the jetties near the Mayport Boat Ramp Saturday night to rescue a boat taking on water.
According to a tweet from the department, seven “souls” were aboard the boat.
Just before 9:30 p.m. JFRD provided and update that all members had been removed from the boat and were headed toward land.
All members have been removed from the boat and are being taken to land now.— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) April 26, 2020
