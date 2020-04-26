80ºF

JFRD successfully rescues 7 “souls” from the Mayport jetties

Crews responded to a boat taking water near the Mayport Boat Ramp

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the jetties near the Mayport Boat Ramp Saturday night to rescue a boat taking on water.

According to a tweet from the department, seven “souls” were aboard the boat.

Just before 9:30 p.m. JFRD provided and update that all members had been removed from the boat and were headed toward land.

