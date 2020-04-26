JSO involved crash sends 4 people to the hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One Jacksonville Police officer and three other people were taken to the hospital, following an officer-involved traffic crash at the intersection of Soutel Drive and Ribault Avenue.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at around 9:00 p.m. the officer was traveling West on Soutel Drive when his patrol car was struck by a vehicle traveling East on Soutel Drive. The other vehicle was making a left turn onto Ribault Avenue when the incident happened.

The JSO officer and three occupants in the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.