3 Jacksonville USPS workers test positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three Jacksonville United States Postal Service employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The Post Office confirmed the cases over the weekend.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s unlikely COVID-19 can spread from mail products and packaging, the essential workers handling them can contract the virus.

In a statement to News4Jax, USPS said: “We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Jacksonville Processing and Distribution Center and the Jacksonville Network Distribution Center.”

The company wouldn’t release specifics on the current conditions of those who tested positive.

Outside of the centers, News4Jax saw mail carriers wearing gloves and masks.

The CDC says after getting mail from the post office or your home mailbox, be sure to wash your hands.

USPS says they too are following CDC recommendations, and are reaching out to Jacksonville Public Health to follow the guidance they provide.