Flagler County hosts ‘Road to Reopening’ town hall Tuesday morning

Flagler County’s departments of Tourism and Economic Development under the initiative FlaglerSupports.biz is teaming up with Flagler Radio to present a virtual town hall meeting called “Road to Reopening” that will be aired at 9 a.m. Tuesday on WNZF.

“We encourage the public to tune in to hear our panel talk with David Ayres regarding the necessary preparations business should be considering to ensure safely reopening the economy,” said Economic Development Manager Kat Friel. “Although the webinar is directed at businesses, the program is also for patrons and employees to better understand what the CDC advises the public to responsibly participate in the economic recovery process.”

Speakers will include Florida Department of Health-Flagler Administrator Bob Snyder, Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord, and County Administrator Jerry Cameron, in addition to Ayres. Businesses can join the webinar at https://bit.ly/34Uca4H – the password is 3134070.

Additionally, free radio advertising on Flagler Radio is available to small businesses located within Flagler County. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/2Vt0GCa or call 386-437-1992 ext. 204 to record a 30-second announcement.

