JSO: Man found shot in Westside home dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police say a man who was found Monday with a gunshot wound inside a home in the Hyde Park area of the Westside died.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police and paramedics were called to Ottawa Avenue, near Old Middleburg Road and Lenox Avenue, about midnight Monday after reports that someone had been shot.

Officers and firefighters found a man inside a home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics tried to save him, but he died at the scene, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded and will conduct the investigation.

Police said a witness was cooperating. They did not release a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.