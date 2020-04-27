Mayor Curry: No timetable for reopening, but restaurants should prepare

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Moments after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis failed to announce a timetable for reopening the state, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he was “gradually and methodically” considering when and how to reopen restaurants and other businesses in Jacksonville.

Curry said the city was already meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention goal for testing to reopen and met the White House’s guidance for reduced positive cases to enter Phase 1 of reopening. He said he would be closely monitoring the COVID-19 case numbers this week and they were working out the timing of reopening the city.

Therefore, Curry asked restaurants to begin preparing for a limited reopening of their dining rooms and implied he would announce something within days.

Curry quickly added that people should not expect concerts or other large events to resume and gatherings would remain limited to 10 for the foreseeable future.

“We can’t say home for six more months and this is probably going to be with us for six more months,” Curry said. "The safest way forward is to get people back to work with social distancing, encourage telework -- working from home -- masking when you’re in grocery stores, getting essentials and whatnot, and staying away from heavily populated, dense settings where people are around each other for extended periods of time.

Curry said last week his goal was is to get Jacksonville reopened in May -- which begins Friday. The city and statewide safe-at-home orders expire April 30.

One thing that will help make this happen is more coronavirus testing. On Friday, a walk-up site opened at Kooker Park on the Eastside. Over the next few days, Curry said additional sites will open in other Jacksonville neighborhoods. The city is working with Walmart to open drive-up testing sites in two of its parking lots.

Curry said that Jacksonville has been selected as a national test site for providing testing of the homeless population.